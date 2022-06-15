Tiffany Boone Joins André Holland in Apple’s Huey P. Newton Series ‘Big Cigar’

Tiffany Boone is set to star opposite André Holland in the Apple limited series “The Big Cigar.”

The series is based on the Playboy article of the same name by Joshuah Bearman. It tells the true story of how Black Panther leader Huey P. Newton (Holland) relied in his friend Bert Schneider, the Hollywood producer behind “Easy Rider,” to elude a nationwide manhunt and escape to Cuba. Boone will star as Gwen Fontaine, Newton’s girlfriend.

Boone currently stars in the Amazon series “Hunters,” which was renewed for a second season in 2020. Season 2 of the show does not currently have a release date. Boone also recently starred in the first season of the Hulu series “Nine Perfect Strangers.” She is also known for her work in shows like “Little Fires Everywhere” and “The Chi.” On the film side, she has been in features like “The Midnight Sky,” “Beautiful Creatures,” and “Detention.”

She is repped by ICM, Vault Entertainment, Jill Fritzo PR and Felker Toczek

Jim Hecht, who recently created “Winning Time” at HBO, wrote the pilot and executive produces. Janine Sherman Barrois, the showrunner for shows like “Claws” and “Self Made” and the creator and showrunner of “The Kings of Napa” at OWN, will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Don Cheadle is onboard to direct and executive produce the first two episodes. Warner Bros. Television is the studio.

Sherman Barrois executive produces under her Folding Chair Productions banner, which has an overall deal at WBTV. Joshua Davis and Arthur Spector also executive produce via Epic, a division of Vox Media Studios, with Bearman also executive producing.