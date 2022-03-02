‘Tick, Tick … Boom’ Star Robin De Jesús Joins Hulu Chippendales Series ‘Immigrant’

Robin De Jesús has joined the Hulu series “Immigrant,” which tells the story of the founding of Chippendales.

He joins previously announced series lead Kumail Nanjiani as well as series regulars Annaleigh Ashford, Murray Bartlett, and Dan Stevens.

“Immigrant” is the true story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee (Nanjiani), the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales. The series will detail the darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon.

De Jesús will appear in the recurring role of Ray Colon. Described as a proud Nuyorican from the Bronx, Colon comes on the Chippendales scene as the resident handyman and self-proclaimed jack of all trades. Affable and eager-to-please, Ray reveres Banerjee and their growing friendship finds Ray in more than one compromising situation as the season progresses.

De Jesús most recently appeared in the Oscar nominated film “Tick, Tick … Boom.” His other film credits include “The Boys in the Band,” “11:55,” and “Camp.” He is also an accomplished stage actor, having received Tony nominations for his roles in “In the Heights,” “La Cage aux Folles,” and the stage version of “The Boys in the Band.”

He is repped by Innovative Artists and Wolf Kasteler.

“Immigrant” is written and executive produced by Robert Siegel, the creator of Hulu’s critically-acclaimed recent launch “Pam & Tommy.” Siegel executive produces alongside Nanjiani, Dylan Sellers, Jenni Konner, Matt Shakman, Emily V. Gordon, Nora Silver and Rajiv Joseph. Joseph also writes on the series along with Mehar Sethi. Siegel and Konner are co-showrunners. Shakman directs. Jacqui Rivera is co-executive producer and Annie Wyman is co-producer. 20th Television serves as the studio on the series.