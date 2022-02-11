‘This Is Us’ Creator and NBC Want a Follow-Up Movie — Could It Be About Jack?

The end of “This Is Us” is near, but there’s still a chance of seeing the Pearsons back together again on screen.

On Friday, during the show’s final panel ever at the Television Critics Association, creator Dan Fogelman was asked about the possibility of revisiting the NBC hit in the future, in some way.

“I say no to nothing,” Fogelman said. “If we can figure out a movie and can get together with [the cast] again in a few years, I’d love to. I don’t know what it would be because we close out our story in the series finale.”

Fogelman noted, however, that while he’s up for revisiting “This Is Us,” he’s not sure that those on the panel — Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, Justin Hartley and Jon Huertas — would be available.

“I suspect that these six actors on your screen right now, as well as those two who are missing [Chrissy Metz and Chris Sullivan], are going to be flooding your TV screens and movie screens in years to come,” he said. “I suspect that, when I want to do something again for ‘This Is Us’ with these guys, they’re going to be very busy.”

He then pitched an idea for a movie based around “what would have happened if Jack survived the fire.” Moments later, he revealed, “the president of NBC is literally texting me right now: ‘Yes to the movie.'”

The cast didn’t chime in on the idea, minus Brown noting, “Never say never!”

So far, five of the 18 final episodes have aired on NBC, but the show is currently on a hiatus during the Winter Olympics. It will return on Feb. 22.

The series finale of “This Is Us” will air on NBC on May 24 at 9 p.m. ET.