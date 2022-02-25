‘This Is Us’ Star Lyric Ross Joins Marvel Series ‘Ironheart’ at Disney Plus

“This Is Us” star Lyric Ross has signed on for a role in the upcoming Marvel series “Ironheart,” Variety has confirmed with sources.

Ross joins previously announced cast members Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos. As previously reported, The show follows Marvel character Riri Williams (Thorne), a genius inventor and the creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. Ross is believed to be playing Williams’ best friend. Details on the character Ramos is playing are being kept under wraps.

Reps for Ross and Marvel Studios did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for comment.

Ross has been with “This Is Us” since the hit NBC drama’s second season, playing the role of Déjà Pearson. The show is due to end with its sixth season, which began airing in January. She has also starred in features such as “Canal Street” and “Rogers Park.”

She is repped by Paradigm and Randy James Management.

Variety exclusively reported that Chinaka Hodge will serve as head writer on “Ironheart” back in April 2021. The show was originally announced as part of a Disney investor day presentation in December 2020.

Williams was first introduced in the Marvel comics in 2016, the creation of writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato. In the comics, she is a 15-year-old MIT student who reverse engineers Iron Man’s armor in order to create armor of her own. Iron Man, a.k.a. Tony Stark, eventually took notice and gave her his encouragement to pursue the life of a superhero.

“Ironheart” is one of several upcoming Marvel shows at Disney Plus. Others include “Secret Invasion,” “Ms. Marvel,” “She-Hulk,” and “Echo.” “Echo,” a spinoff of “Hawkeye,” was exclusively reported by Variety in March 2021. There is also a spinoff of “WandaVision” starring Kathryn Hahn in the works, which Variety exclusively reported on in October 2021. Multiple Marvel shows have already debuted on the streamer, with “Hawkeye” being the most recent.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news of Ross’ casting.