Milo Ventimiglia Hints at Whether We’ll See Old Jack Again Before ‘This Is Us’ Ends

During the “This Is Us” Season 2 finale, Kate (Chrissy Metz) dreamed of her parents, Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore), growing old together and renewing their vows. It was the only time thus far that fans saw Ventimiglia in old-age makeup, playing a 73-year-old Jack.

That’s not to say that it couldn’t happen again during the NBC drama’s final season — but Ventimiglia won’t confirm nor deny.

“I think toward the end, we’re going to see all the sides of Jack. I think we’re going to understand who he was to his kids, understand who he was to his wife,” he tells Variety. “The show was so front-heavy with Jack. Now, we’ve really invested in the stories of the kids and Rebecca. I think that’s where it’s ultimately leading, those loops closing. We already know Jack. He’ll be there, he’ll be around.”

The actor adds, “I think the different versions of him will be popping up.”

Milo Ventimiglia as Jack, Mandy Moore as Rebecca in ‘This Is Us.’ Ron Batzdorff/NBC

The 18-episode sixth and final season is halfway over, with the ninth episode airing on Tuesday night. The finale is set for May 24.

“I feel good. I feel like we have covered a lot of ground and some loops are closing. We’re seeing storylines wrap up and characters journey on,” Ventimiglia says. “You will have seen the whole experience of the Pearson clan.”

Next, Ventimiglia will produce and star in ABC’s drama “The Company You Keep,” playing a con-man named Charlie.

“[Executive producer] John M. Chu sand I have been friends for a long time. I’ve always wanted to work with him and this was an opportunity,” he says. “The character is great. He is incredibly different than Jack, which is exciting but also, he’s a good, strong, male lead who has a complicated life and a great woman that he has to figure things out with.”

“This Is Us” airs on NBC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.