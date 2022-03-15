‘This Is Us’ Star Chris Sullivan to Lead ABC Comedy Pilot ‘The Son-in-Law’

Chris Sullivan is set to star in the ABC comedy pilot “The Son-in-Law,” Variety has confirmed.

Sullivan will star as Jake, a divorced dad with one 21 year old daughter. Jake never thought he would love again, until Asha came along. The problem is that Jake, a hard-working plumbing contractor, is solidly middle class, while Asha hails from the equivalent of uber-wealthy South Asian royalty. Jake wants to marry Asha, and while he still needs to ask Asha’s father for his blessing, the real stumbling block is Asha’s loving but controlling mother, who doesn’t hide her feelings about Jake being all wrong for her daughter.

More to come…