‘This Fool’ Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu

Hulu has renewed “This Fool” for a second season.

The half-hour comedy is set in working class South Central Los Angeles. The show centers around Julio Lopez (Chris Estrada), a 30-year-old who still lives at home, has been dating his girlfriend on and off since high school, and finds any excuse to avoid dealing with his own problems. Julio works at Hugs Not Thugs, a gang rehabilitation non-profit, where he butts heads with his older cousin Luis (Frankie Quiñones), an ex-gang member who just got out of prison and has moved in with Julio and his family. The cast also includes Laura Patalano as Julio’s mother Esperanza, Michelle Ortiz as his girlfriend Maggie, Julia Vera as his grandmother Maria and Michael Imperioli as his boss Minister Payne.

The ten-episode first season premiered on Aug. 12. In her positive review, Variety chief TV critic said that the show “is smart to lean in to what sets itself apart from the rest of that well-trod genre [sitcoms about “wayward thirty-somethings”], making it feel much fresher a take than most” thanks to its specificity and focus on Latino and formerly incarcerated characters.

Hailing from ABC Signature, “This Fool” is written and executive produced by Estrada, Pat Bishop, Jake Weisman and Matt Ingebretson. Jonathan Groff and Fred Armisen also executive produce.

Bishop, Weisman and Ingebretson were the co-creators of the Comedy Central series “Corporate,” with Weisman and Ingrebretson also starring. Estrada appeared in the “Corporate” episode “Pickles 4 Breakfast,” with most of his prior experience being in stand-up comedy.