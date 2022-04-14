‘The Witcher’ Season 3 Casts Robbie Amell, ‘Shang-Chi’ Star Meng’er Zhang and More

After announcing that production had started on Season 3 of “The Witcher” earlier this month, Netflix has revealed four new cast members who are joining Geralt (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) on their next adventure.

Robbie Amell (“Upload,” “Code 8,” “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City”), Meng’er Zhang (“Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings”), Hugh Skinner (“Mamma Mia Here We Go Again!,” “Falling for Figaro,” “Fleabag”) and Christelle Elwin (“Half Bad,” “Bloods”) are the latest cast members for the upcoming season.

Amell plays an elven fighter named Gallatin, who leads an army of guerrilla Scoia’tael fighting on behalf of Nilfgaard. Unafraid to speak his truth, Gallatin’s loyalty to his people ultimately leads him on a collision course with the elven sorceress Francesca (Mecia Simson) over power.

Zhang is Milva, a human adopted by the dryads of Brokilon Forest who is a fierce and talented huntress. Exact archery skills coupled with a stone-cold aptitude for survival make her a formidable adversary in the unforgiving Continent — those that cross her, do so at their peril.

Skinner plays Prince Radovid, a royal playboy and the younger brother to King Vizimir (Ed Birch). Radovid finds himself suddenly a man on the inside of the Redanian Intelligence. With his good looks and often drunken charm, Radovid surprises with how incisive he can be in matters of politics, but it’s all games until someone gets hurt.

Elwin is Mistle — a member of The Rats, who are a gang of misfit teenagers who steal from the rich and give to themselves…and sometimes the poor. She is street hard, suspicious of everyone and out for revenge, until a chance meeting that will change everything.

“The Witcher” was renewed for Season 3 last fall. There are two spinoff series in the works, including “The Witcher: Blood Origin” and a new kid-friendly series. The official logline for Season 3 is as follows: “As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.”

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich serves as showrunner and executive producer of “The Witcher.” Fellow executive producers include Tomek Baginski, Jason F. Brown, Sean Daniel, Mike Ostrowski, Steve Gaub and Jarosław Sawko. The series will be directed by Stephen Surjik, Gandja Monteiro, Loni Peristere and Bola Ogun.