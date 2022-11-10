‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Trailer: No Henry Cavill, No Problem Thanks to Michelle Yeoh

Henry Cavill may be exiting Netflix’s “Witcher” franchise, but Michelle Yeoh is on deck to lead the four-part prequel series “The Witcher: Blood Origin.”

Netflix released a new teaser for “Blood Origin,” which takes places 1,200 years before the events of “The Witcher.” The prequel series will explore the creation of the first prototype Witcher and the events leading to the Conjunction of the Spheres.

The first teaser trailer for “Blood Origin” was revealed after the credits rolled on the Season 2 finale of “The Witcher,” which dropped on Netflix in December 2021. The teaser introduced Yeoh as the deadly Scian, the last member of a nomadic tribe of sword-elves on a quest to retrieve a blade stolen from her people — along with Sophia Brown as Éile and Laurence O’Fuarain as Fjall. The cast includes Mirren Mack as Merwyn, Lenny Henry as Balor, Jacob Collins as Eredin, Lizzie Annis as Zacaré, Huw Novelli as Callan “Brother Death,” Francesca Mills as Meldof, Amy Murray as Fenrik, Nathaniel Curtis as Brían, Zach Wyatt as Sundril and Dylan Moran as Uthrok One-Nut.

Last month, Cavill made the shocking announcement that he was stepping away from his lead role as Geralt on “The Witcher” after Season 3. Liam Hemsworth will take on the role in Season 4.

Sarah O’Gorman and Vickey Jewson directed “Blood Origin,” while Declan de Barra served as executive producer and showrunner. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich executive produced, and author Andrzej Sapkowski was a creative consultant on the series. Other executive producers include Hivemind’s Jason Brown and Sean Daniel, along with Platige Films’ Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko.

“The Witcher: Blood Origin” premieres Dec. 25 on Netflix. Watch the trailer below.