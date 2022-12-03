‘The Witcher‘ Star Joey Batey Joins Prequel Series ’Blood Origin’ as Full Trailer Debuts

“The Witcher” star Joey Batey is set to appear in the upcoming prequel series “The Witcher: Blood Origin.”

The announcement was made as part of CCXP in Brazil on Saturday. Batey will reprise the role of Jaskier in the four-part “Blood Origin” series, whom he has played in both seasons of “The Witcher” to date. The reveal was made during the launch of the first full trailer for “Blood Origin,” which can be seen below.

“Blood Origin” will debut on Dec. 25. Per the official logline, the series is “set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of ‘The Witcher.’ It will tell a story lost to time – the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal conjunction of the spheres, when the world of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.”

The cast of the series includes Sophia Brown, Laurence O’Fuarain, Michelle Yeoh, Mirren Mack, Lenny Henry, Minnie Driver, Francesca Mills, Zach Wyatt, Lizzie Annis, and Huw Novelli.

Declan De Barra serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Lauren Schmidt Hissrich also serving as an executive producer. Andrzej Sapkowski will serve as creative consultant on the series. Jason Brown and Sean Daniel from Hivemind, as well as Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films will all serve as executive producers.

The release of the trailer comes just over a month after it was revealed that Liam Hemsworth would be taking over the role of Geralt from Henry Cavill in the mothership series. Cavill is returning to the role of Superman following a cameo appearance in the DC film “Black Adam.”