‘Supernatural’ Prequel Pilot ‘The Winchesters’ Casts Meg Donnelly, Drake Rodger as Young Mary and John

Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger have been cast as the leads in “The Winchesters,” the CW pilot that acts as a prequel to the hit series “Supernatural.”

Donnelly and Rodger will lead the series Mary Campbell and John Winchester, respectively, the parents of “Supernatural’s” protagonists Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) Winchester.

Mary is 19 years old and has been fighting the forces of darkness since she was a child. After losing someone close to her, the hardened hunter considers quitting the family business — until her father’s disappearance and the arrival of newcomer John forces her to lead a new team.

John has recently returned from Vietnam. Selfless and clear headed, he finds a new mission back home, where traces of his father’s past lead him to a secret organization and a whole new war as a hunter.

In “The Winchesters,” Ackles narrates Dean’s parents’ love story, detailing how they put it all on the line to not only save their relationship, but the entire world.

Donnelly is best known for starring as Taylor Otto in the ABC sitcom “American Housewife.” Other previous credits include Netflix’s “Team Toon” and the Disney Channel movies “Zombies” and “Zombies 2.” Up next, she appears in “Zombies 3” as well as Season 3 of Disney Plus’ “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.” Donnelly is represented by ICM Partners, Silver Lining Entertainment and Attorney Chad Christopher.

Rodger has played supporting roles in the films “Not Alone,” “Murder RX” and most recently “The In Between.” Up next, he stars in indie psychological thriller “Mantra.” He is repped by Clear Talent Group, 22Talent and Impact Artists Group.

“The Winchesters” is written by Robbie Thomas. Thomas executive produces alongside Glen Winter, who directs the pilot, and Jensen and Danneel Ackles via Chaos Machine and their overall deal with Warner Bros. Television. Chaos Machine produces in association with WBTV and CBS Studios.

Joe Otterson contributed to this report.