Amazon Releases ‘The Wilds’ Season 2 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Amazon’s Prime Video has released the official trailer for Season 2 of “The Wilds,” the popular teen survival series returning this spring.

Created by Sarah Streicher, “The Wilds” focuses on a group of teenage girls who survive a plane crash and are forced to work together to survive on a strange deserted island. Unbeknownst to them, the eight teenagers are subject to a strange social experiment engineered by Gretchen Klein (Rachel Griffiths), the head of a women’s empowerment program Dawn of Eve. Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause, Reign Edwards, Mia Healey, Helena Howard, Erana James and Sarah Pidgeon star as the girls stranded on the island, while David Sullivan and Troy Winbush star as FBI agents who appear in flashforwards after the group is rescued from the island.

Season 2 of “The Wilds” will see the girls learn of the existence of another island, where another crash was staged, this time with a group of teenage boys. Zack Calderon, Aidan Laprete, Nicholas Coombe, Charles Alexander, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Reed Shannon, Tanner Ray Rook and Alex Fitzalan join the cast to play the eight stranded boys, and the series will contrast their group tensions and struggles with the main group of girls.

“I’ve got a great story for you,” a person narrates in the trailer. “Once upon a time, two plane crashes were staged. All of the victims were dosed and stranded on two islands. Eight on one, eight on another. Though that number was subject to change.”

Streicher executive produces “The Wilds” with showrunner Amy Harris. The recently passed Jamie Tarses of FanFare, and Dylan Clark of Dylan Clark Productions also executive produce the series, which is a co-production between Amazon Studios and ABC Signature.

Season 2 of “The Wilds” will premiere on Prime Video this May 13. Watch the full trailer below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RPizrlQVXA0

DATES

“The Circle” is returning for its fourth season. The Netflix original reality competition show is set to premiere May 4 with its first four episodes. Season 4, which will feature 13 hour-long episodes, will then roll out four episodes every Wednesday until the finale episode on May 25. The series is produced by Studio Lambert and streams exclusively on Netflix.

“The Lincoln Lawyer” will premiere on Netflix May 13, the streamer announced Wednesday. Based on the novel series of same name from author Michael Connelly, the series adapts the second book, “The Brass Verdict,” which focuses on attorney Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) as he takes on the case of a Hollywood mogul accused of murdering his wife and her lover. Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole and Angus Sampson round out the main cast, while Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Christopher Gorham, Krista Warner, Michael Graziadei and Jamie McShane star in recurring roles. The series was adapted by David E. Kelley, who executive produces with showrunner Ted Humphrey, Michael Connelly and Ross Fineman. Netflix also released first look images from the show; view below.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Becki Newton in “Lincoln Lawyer” LARA SOLANKI/NETFLIX

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Jazz Raycole in “Lincoln Lawyer.” LARA SOLANKI/NETFLIX

Neve Campbell in “Lincoln Lawyer.” LARA SOLANKI/NETFLIX

TRAILERS

The sixth and final season of “Animal Kingdom” will premiere on June 19 with back-to-back episodes at 9 p.m. ET, TNT announced. The family crime drama stars Ben Robson, Shawn Hatosy, Finn Cole, Jake Weary and Leila George, and will pick up with a “cold case investigation” that “sets off a series of events that puts the entire family in jeopardy,” according to TNT. “Animal Kingdom” is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Emmy winner John Wells, Daniele Nathanson, Erin Jontow, Nick Copus and Bradley Paul serve as executive producers on the series. “Animal Kingdom” was developed for television by Jonathan Lisco (“Yellowjackets”) and is inspired by the Australian film from writer-director David Michôd and producer Liz Watts, both of whom also serve as executive producers on the series. Watch the full trailer below. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=157TY9Twa4g&feature=youtu.be

EXECUTIVE NEWS

IMDb has crossed its latest milestone. With the recent addition of the “Rachel Watches Star Trek” podcast, the site now has 10 million titles available for users to explore on IMDb and IMDbPro. The database took 28 years to hit its first five million titles milestone, but it added the next five million titles in less than four years. IMDb features hundreds of millions of searchable items, including movies, series, podcasts, video games and music videos; more than 11 million people, including cast, crew, podcasters and music artists; and 12 million images.

AWARD SHOWS

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has announced that the host for the 73rd annual Technology and Engineering Emmy Awards will be New York Times and CBS Sunday Morning journalist, David Pogue. Also joining the lineup is Rich Little, a Las Vegas headliner and TV, film and Broadway star. Little will present the Pioneers categories. The awards will be held at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas on April 25.

STREAMING

Discovery, Inc. has announced that a selection of its TV Everywhere Go apps are now available on Comcast’s XClass TV and Xfinity Flex. The development provides customers with more direct access to HGTV Go, TLC Go, Food Network Go, Discovery Go and ID Go. To access these apps on the XClass TV and Flex, users just need to say the name of the app into the device’s remote.

G4, the network aimed at celebrating comedy, gaming and popular culture, has launched its linear G4 channel on YouTube TV. Subscribers to the platform will be able to view all G4 programming, including legacy shows like “Ninja Warrior,” “Attack the Show!” and “Xplay.” Also available to viewers is new content including “Name Your Price” and “Scott the Woz,” e-sports events and interviews.

Live theater streaming service BroadwayHD announced that it will add the musical “Little Women” to its library on April 21. From writer Allan Knee, Grammy-winning composer Jason Howland and lyricist Mindi Dickstein, “Little Women” tells the story of the four March sisters in musical form. The musical was directed by Bronagh Lagan, with set and costume designer Nik Corrall and musical director Leo Munby. The musical was filmed by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment at Park Theatre in the West End. The filming is executive produced by Bonnie Comley, Stewart F. Lane and Gio Messale for BroadwayHD.

RENEWALS

Ahead of its first season, surfing docuseries “Make or Break” has been renewed for a second season, Apple TV Plus has announced. The documentary series focuses on surfers competing in the World Surf League Championship Tour. Each episode profiles a different surfer competing in the tournament including Kelly Slater, Stephanie Gilmore, Gabriel Medina, Tyler Wright, Italo Ferreira and Tatiana Weston-Webb. The first season covers the 2021 Tour, while the in-production second season will cover the 2022 Tour. The series is produced by Box to Box Films, in partnership with the WSL, and executive produced by James Gay-Rees, Paul Martin and WSL CEO Erik Logan and Ryan Holcomb. The first season premieres April 29.