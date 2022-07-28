‘The Wilds’ Canceled at Amazon Prime Video After Two Seasons

“The Wilds” has been canceled at Amazon Prime Video after two seasons, Variety has confirmed.

The drama series revolves around a group of teenage girls who are left stranded on an island following a plane crash — and soon discover that it is all part of a social experiment. The show’s first season launched on Dec. 11, 2020 and Season 2 premiered on May 6.

The series starred Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause, Reign Edwards, Mia Healey, Helena Howard, Erana James, Sarah Pidgeon, David Sullivan, Troy Winbush, Rachel Griffiths, Charles Alexander, Zack Calderon, Nicholas Coombe, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Aidan Laprete, Tanner Ray Rook and Reed Shannon.

“The Wilds” is created and executive produced by Sarah Streicher alongside showrunner and executive producer Amy B. Harris. The late Jamie Tarses of FanFare and Dylan Clark of Dylan Clark Productions served as executive producers. The series is co-produced by Amazon Studios and ABC Signature, part of Disney Television Studios.

In an interview with Variety in 2020, Harris said the show’s goal was to reveal the inherent similarities in all human beings. “Obviously we’re living in a very divided world right now and people are behind their computer screams trolling one another and screaming strong opinions and not listening to one another. What would happen if you pulled people out of that world… would they start to see common ground? We felt like they would,” Harris said. “That is maybe a little bit of our hope: If you just put down your phones for five seconds and actually talk to someone else, you will see you actually have more similarities than differences. And their greatest similarity is the desire to survive.”

