‘The White Lotus’ Viewership Jumps 22% With Episode 6, Beating Last Week’s Series High

After reaching a series high with last week’s episode (and the shocking sex scene in its final moments), “The White Lotus” has already reached a new personal best.

2.8 million viewers tuned into Season 2 Episode 6 of “The White Lotus” on Sunday night, according to Warner Bros. Discovery. That number is calculated from a combination of Nielsen’s measurement of linear viewing on HBO’s cable channel and WBD’s proprietary data about streaming on HBO Max.

This marks a 22% increase from the 2.3 million viewers who tuned into the wildly buzzy fifth episode of Season 2 the week before. While the reveal at the end of Episode 5 (which series creator Mike White dissected in a spoiler-filled Variety interview) brought up

Episodes of “The White Lotus” are now averaging 9.5 million viewers across platforms, which WBD says is nearly 60% more than the Season 1 average at the same point in time. The season premiere has now been seen by 10.4 million people.

Additionally, this is the fifth week in a row that “The White Lotus” has ranked as the No. 1 title on HBO Max.

More to come…