‘White Lotus’ Season 2 Premiere Viewership Jumps 63% From Series Debut

Raise a glass!

The Season 2 premiere of “The White Lotus” drew in 1.5 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max after premiering with one episode on Sunday, according to Warner Bros. Discovery. This number includes those who watched the episode during its airings on HBO’s cable channel, as well as streams on HBO Max through the night.

This tally marks a 63% increase from the show’s Season 1 finale, which was viewed by 944,000 when it premiered in 2021, though the series’ record — 1.9 million viewers for the Season 1 finale — has yet to be broken.

Created by Mike White, “The White Lotus” premiered as a limited series in 2021 before being renewed for a second season and transitioning into an anthology. Season 1 was a sleeper hit, growing in popularity via word of mouth week-to-week. It went on to tie “Ted Lasso” as the second-most nominated program at the 2022 Emmys and won in the limited series category as well as the limited series supporting actor categories (Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett).

Along with White, Season 2 is executive produced by White, David Bernad and Mark Kamine. Coolidge reprises her Season 1 role, as does Jon Gries. They are joined by new cast members F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Beatrice Grannò, Meghann Fahy, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Simona Tabasco, and Leo Woodall.

More to come…