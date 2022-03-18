‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Casts Italian Stars Beatrice Grannó, Sabrina Impacciatore and Simona Tabasco

The second installment of HBO’s “The White Lotus” has added Italian stars Beatrice Grannó, Sabrina Impacciatore and Simona Tabasco to its cast.

As Variety exclusively revealed in January, the highly-anticipated Season 2 of Mike White’s social satire will take place at a luxurious resort in Sicily. Impacciatore will play Valentina, the manager of the White Lotus Sicily resort. Grannó and Tabasco are portraying Mia and Lucia, respectively, two local Sicilian girls who hang around the hotel.

The three new cast members join the previously announced Jennifer Coolidge, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, and Leo Woodall.

Abraham will play Bert Di Grasso, an elderly man traveling with his son (Imperioli) and grandson (DiMarco), a recent college graduate. Hollander is portraying Quentin, an English expat traveling with his friends and nephew, while Richardson stars as Portia, a young woman on a trip with her boss. Fahy and James are husband and wife Daphne and Cameron Babcock, who are on vacation with Sharpe’s character Ethan Spiller and his wife, Harper (Plaza). Woodall is playing Jack, who is described as a “magnetic guest” of the resort.

White serves as the creator, writer, director and executive producer of the show, with David Bernad and Mark Kamine also executive producing.

Impacciatore is represented by Volver and Woolcan. Grannó is represented by Volver and Lapalumbo Comunicazione. Tabasco is represented by Volver and UpgradeArtist.

Pictured: Beatrice Grannó and Sabrina Impacciatore, from left to right.