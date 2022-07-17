The Weeknd Unveils Coked-Up Teaser for HBO Series ‘The Idol’ Starring Lily-Rose Depp

HBO and the Weeknd have released a teaser for “The Idol,” the network’s upcoming dramatic series starring the singer and Lily-Rose Depp.

The footage begins announcing the “sick and twisted minds” of series co-creators Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Sam Levinson, who is also the mind behind the network’s hit series “Euphoria.” The teaser then launches into a hyperactive montage of Hollywood mansions, colorful parties, cocaine ingestion and fast cars.

“More, more, more, orgy!” yells a voice in the trailer.

The trailer concludes with a tense interactions between Depp’s character and an unseen figure, supposedly Tesfaye’s character, that asks, “Do you trust me?”

“Not really,” Depp’s character says with a smile.

Co-created by Tesfaye, Levinson and Reza Fahim, “The Idol” is set against the backdrop of the music industry. The plot follows a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol.

