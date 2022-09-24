Ryan Murphy’s ‘The Watcher’ Trailer: Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale Move to a Suburban Nightmare

Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale have some nosy neighbors in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming true crime miniseries, “The Watcher,” as revealed by Netflix in the official trailer.

Based on true events, the seven-episode series follows Dean (Cannavale) and Nora Brannock (Watts) as they move into their dream home in the idyllic suburb of Westfield, N. J., but they inevitably discover that their new neighborhood is not so welcoming. When the couple starts receiving ominous letters from someone named “The Watcher,” the neighborhood and its residents’ sinister secrets unfold.

Along with Cannavale and Watts, the cast includes Mia Farrow, Terry Kinney, Richard Kind, Margo Martindale, Noma Dumezweni, Joe Mantello and Jennifer Coolidge as Karen Calhoun, the real estate agent who sells the unsuspecting couple their New Jersey home.

Earlier this September, Netflix released a teaser trailer featuring Coolidge in a faux open house promo for the Westfield property.

“You can actually look out and see everything that’s going on in the town. But, you want to keep the curtains closed,” Coolidge says in the teaser while looking out the window. “You know, there’s a lot of weird neighbors and stuff out there and, you know, you don’t want them watching you. That’s for sure.”

The series is co-created and executive produced by Murphy and Ian Brennan, with Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Bryan Unkeless, Eric Newman, Paris Barclay, Naomi Watts, Ariel Schulman, Henry Joost and Scoop Wasserstein serving as executive producers.

“The Watcher” premieres Oct. 13 on Netflix. Watch the full trailer below.