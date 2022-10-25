Netflix Top 10: ‘The Watcher,’ ‘Monster’ Continue to Lead, ‘Love is Blind’ Season 3 Debuts at No. 4

Ryan Murphy continues to lead the competition for the fifth week in a row.

After toppling his own Jeffrey Dahmer series “Monster,” Murphy’s “The Watcher” sits at No. 1 on the Netflix Top 10 chart for the second consecutive week. During the Oct. 17-23 viewing window, its first full week of availability, the series garnered 148.2 million hours viewed. Co-created with Ian Brennan and adapted from a true story originally told in a 2018 New York magazine story, Naomi Watts and Bobby Canavale star in the mystery thriller as a married couple on the hunt to find the identity of their haunting stalker.

In its fourth full week of streaming, “Monster” racked up 69.1 million hours viewed, furthering solidifying its stance as second most-watched English-language series Netflix has ever had behind “Stranger Things” Season 4. The limited series crossed the milestone after hitting 701.4 million hours viewed earlier this month. (Netflix looks at a title’s viewership within its first 28 days of viewing to calculate its “Most Popular” chart.)

“From Scratch” debuted on the chart at No. 3 following its Oct. 21 premiere. The romantic drama featuring Zoe Saldaña was watched for 32.2 million hours in its first three days on the streaming service, just narrowly beating Season 3 of “Love is Blind.” The first four episodes of the reality dating series’ latest installment were released on Oct. 19, and earned 24.9 million hours viewed in their first five days on the streamer.

“The Midnight Club” suffered a drop on the chart, falling to fifth place with 21.7 million hours viewed in its second full week of streaming. This is a decrease from the previous week’s promising 49.9 million hours watched and former No. 3 spot.

Other debuts on the list included spooky offerings like “Unsolved Mysteries” Volume 3 and “28 Days Haunted” Season 1 –– which landed at No. 6 (18.9 million hours) and No. 8 (12.98 million hours) on the chart –– as well as the crocodile wrangling team’s “Wild Croc Territory.” The latter title just barely cracked the chart at No. 10 on the list with 11.55 million hours watched in its first 12 days of availability.

Elsewhere on the chart was Season 4 of “The Sinner” (13.2 million hours), and Season 5 of “Dynasty” (12.6 million hours).

See Netflix’s Top 10 lists for the week of Oct. 17-23 below, beginning with English-language series and followed by non-English-language TV shows, English-language movies and then non-English-language movies.