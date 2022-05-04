‘The Waltons’ Thanksgiving’ Movie Set at CW with Bellamy Young, Logan Shroyer, Richard Thomas, Teddy Sears

The CW announced a new movie, “The Waltons’ Thanksgiving,” which will debut in the fourth quarter of 2022. A follow-up to 2021’s “The Waltons’ Homecoming,” the special will feature Bellamy Young, Logan Shroyer and Richard Thomas reprising their roles with Teddy Sears newly joining the cast.

Set on Walton Mountain in 1934, “The Waltons’ Thanksgiving” follows the Walton family as they eagerly prepare for the annual Harvest Festival Fair. Carnival rides, talent shows and pie contests come around every year, but at this year’s fair, a young boy arrives that will dramatically change the Waltons’ lives in ways that they could have never imagined.

The TV movie that kicked off the Waltons franchise was 1971’s “The Homecoming: A Christmas Story.” Earl Hamner Jr. wrote the screenplay based on his own 1961 book and 1963 movie “Spencer’s Mountain.” “The Homecoming” was so well-received that CBS ordered a season of television using the same characters, which Hamner created aqnd produced. “The Waltons” premiered on CBS in 1972 and ran until 1981. “The Waltons’ Homecoming,” a remake of “The Homecoming,” was the CW’s most-watched special of the 2021-22 season.

As in “The Waltons’ Homecoming,” “The Waltons’ Thanksgiving” stars Young as Olivia, Shroyer as John Boy and Thomas — who played John Boy in the original series — as adult John Boy, who narrates the movie. Sears plays John Sr.

Magnolia Hill Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. Television. Sam Haskell executive produces. Co-executive producers include writer Jim Strain, director Joe Lazarov and Hudson Hickman. Billy Levin and Bobby Kelly are producers. Tena Clark composes.