Nick Stahl Cast in Showtime’s ‘Let the Right One In’

Nick Stahl has been cast in Showtime’s upcoming elevated drama genre series “Let the Right One In.” Stahl joins previously announced castmates Demián Bichir, Anika Noni Rose, Grace Gummer, Madison Taylor Baez, Kevin Carroll, Ian Foreman and Jacob Buster on the series.

“Let the Right One In” is inspired by the original Swedish novel and romantic horror film of the same name, dealing with the themes of human frailty, strength and compassion. The show centers on Mark (Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Baez), whose lives were changed forever when she was turned into a vampire a decade ago. Eleanor lives a closed-in life, able to go out only at night, while her father does his best to provide her with the bloody sustenance she needs in order to survive. In the show, Stahl will play the character Matthew, described as a soldier and fiercely loyal fixer for the Logan family, who hides savagery beneath a clean-cut and mild-mannered exterior.

Stahl’s credits include Robert Rodriguez’s “Sin City,” “Terminator 3,” Todd Field’s “In the Bedroom,” “Carnivale,” Richard Loncraine’s “My One and Only,” “Quid Pro Quo” and “Sleepwalking.” He will next be seen in a lead role in “Knights of the Zodiac” opposite Sean Bean and Famke Janssen, as well as in the feature “What Josiah Saw” alongside Robert Patrick and Kelli Garner.

“Let the Right One In” is produced by Tomorrow Studios (“Cowboy Bebop,” “Snowpiercer”), with Andrew Hinderaker (“Penny Dreadful”) showrunning and executive producing alongside Seith Mann, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, with Alissa Bachner serving as co-executive producer and Bichir as a producer. Hinderaker wrote the pilot, and Mann directed the pilot (and will be directing additional episodes).