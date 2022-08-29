HBO Documentary Series “The Vow Part Two,” Continuing the Story of the NXIVM Cult, Sets Premiere Date, Releases First Teaser

The HBO documentary series “The Vow,” from filmmakers Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer will return for its second installment on October 17. The network shared a teaser for “The Vow Part Two” — a six-part continuation of the series, which became a sensation — with new episodes airing on subsequent Mondays.

The series follows the story of the NXIVM organization, and the second installment will be set against the backdrop of the federal trial of against Keith Raniere. It will offer looks into Raniere’s innermost circle, including NXIVM co-founder Nancy Salzman, who wasn’t interviewed for “The Vow,” but has been for this second installment. According to its logline, “The docuseries will chronicle the legal and emotional journeys of the group’s founders, supporters and defectors, as new evidence comes to light in a case at the forefront of the national spotlight.”

Raniere was sentenced to 120 years of imprisonment in October 2020, having been convicted in June 2019 of crimes including racketeering, sex trafficking, forced labor conspiracy, identity theft and production and possession of child pornography. NXIVM initially began as a multi-level marketing company but quickly devolved into subgroups that involved sexual abuse and master-slave hiearchies.

Production on the second installment of the docuseries had been underway since late 2020, when news of a second iteration circulated just days before the finale of the first series.

The series is executive produced by Amer, Noujaim, Geralyn White Dreyfous, Nina Fialkow, Lyn Davis Lear and Mike Lerner. The series producer is Rosadel Varela, with Mona Eldaief, Dan Hacker, Richard Hankin, John Miller-Monzon, and Claire Reade also producing. The show is also co-produced by Marina Nieto Ritger and Hana Wuerker. For HBO, executive producers include Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller and Sara Rodriguez.

Check out the full teaser below.