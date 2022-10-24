‘The View’ Interview With Ted Cruz Interrupted by Climate Change Protesters

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz’s appearance on Monday’s episode of “The View” was interrupted by protesters in the audience.

While Cruz was speaking about inflation on the ABC daytime, a group of women began repeatedly shouting what sounded like “Cover climate now!”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg responded by saying, ““Ladies, excuse us. Let us do our job! We hear what you all have to say but you gotta go. You gotta let us do our job.” Fellow co-host Sunny Hostin then explained “They’re accusing us of not covering climate change.” Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin joked with Cruz after the interruption, “They weren’t even protesting you.”

Not long after the first interruption, someone else in the audience shouted something directly at Cruz explicit enough to be censored on the broadcast. The show was forced to go to a commercial break after that interruption.

More to come…