‘The View’ Tops Daytime Talk Show Ratings for 2021-2022 Season (EXCLUSIVE)

For the second year in a row, “The View” is the most-watched daytime talk show across both network and syndication, Variety has learned.

For the 2021-2022 television season, the ABC series ranked No. 1 in both households and total viewers, topping all other network and syndicated daytime talk shows with a 1.7 rating, tied with “Dr. Phil” in households, and an average of 2.411 million total viewers for the season, per Nielsen.

In total viewers for the full season, “The View” came ahead of “Dr. Phil,” which ranked in second place, averaging 2.405 million total viewers, “Live With Kelly and Ryan” with 2.357 million total viewers and “Today Third Hour” with 2.144 million total viewers. Next came “GMA3,” “Today With Hoda & Jenna,” “The Talk,” “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show” as the top-rated daytime shows for the 2021-2022 season.

“The View” did not top adults 25-54, which is the key demo in news programming. In that demo, “Live With Kelly and Ryan” came in first, followed by “Today Third Hour” in second and “Dr. Phil” in third. “The View” was tired in fourth with “Today With Hoda & Jenna” in the demo.

For the final week of programming for the 2021-2022 syndicated TV season this August, “The View” ranked No. 1 in households with a 1.6 rating and 2.243 million total viewers. That means “The View” ranked ahead of “Live With Kelly and Ryan” (1.5 rating, 2.129 million total viewers), “Dr. Phil” (1.4 rating, 1.988 million total viewers), NBC’s “Today Third Hour” (1.3 rating, 2.022 million total viewers) and CBS’ “The Talk” (0.9 rating, 1.363 million total viewers).

“This season was about celebrating the history of this show and there’s no better way to drive home the impact and relevance of what Barbara Walters created than by being able to say that 25 years later, and for the second year in a row, ‘The View’ is the most watched daytime talk show in America,” executive producer Brian Teta said in a statement to Variety.

“When something happens in the world, our viewers tune in to hear how our co-hosts respond,” Teta continued. “This year, we also took the audience with us on our search for a new conservative co-host, welcomed back former co-hosts for our milestone anniversary and celebrated with a fun-filled week in The Bahamas. Now, with midterms approaching, we’re ready to gear up for more political interviews and debates and to welcome our two new Republican co-hosts.”

For the 2021-2022 season, “The View” starred Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and weekly contributor Ana Navarro.

Next season, which begins this September, will welcome back all of the women, with Navarro being upped to official co-host, plus the addition of former Trump White House staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin, totaling six regular co-hosts. Navarro won’t appear on the show every day because she will be flying back and forth from Miami, also working as a contributor on both CNN and Telemundo.

With Navarro and Farah Griffin both joining the table, “The View” will now have two conservative voices on the panel, filling the seat that was left vacant by Meghan McCain, who left in 2021. Before McCain, Elisabeth Hasselbeck changed TV in 2003 as the first Republican arguing about the headlines of the day in daytime TV.

With strong ratings, ABC has locked in most of the panel for the foreseeable future, with many of the co-hosts inking long-term deals that last until Season 28, which will take them through the 2024 presidential election, when ratings will likely surge. In recent years, and especially during the Trump administration, the daytime talk show has excelled by leaning into politics and solidifying itself as a go-to stop on the campaign trail.

This upcoming TV season will see the biggest shakeup to the daytime space since Oprah Winfrey left her talk show after 25 seasons in 2011, with longtime shows like “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and “The Wendy Williams Show” having ended their runs. New shows will be entering the daytime television space this fall, including “The View” alum Sherri Shepherd’s “Sherri,” which comes from the team behind “Wendy Williams,” and also “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” starring the EGOT winner and “American Idol” alum, which hails from the producers of “Ellen.”