‘The Venery of Samantha Bird’ Greenlit at Starz With Katherine Langford Set to Star

Starz has greenlit psychological thriller series “The Venery of Samantha Bird” and cast Katherine Langford in the title role.

The eight-episode drama follows Samantha Bird as she visits family in New England, reconnects with her childhood sweetheart and falls headlong into a seemingly perfect storybook romance. But underneath their fever dream lurks a more unsettling interpretation of this affair. “The Venery of Samantha Bird” portrays addictive love and the repercussions that a relationship has on the families in a small town.

Langford is best known for starring as Hannah Baker in “13 Reasons Why” on Netflix, with other prominent roles including Meg Thrombey in “Knives Out,” Leah Burke in “Love, Simon,” Mara Carlyle in “Spontaneous” and Nimue in “Cursed.”

STARZ has green-lit the drama series “The Venery of Samantha Bird.” Katherine Langford (“Knives Out,” “13 Reasons Why,” ) will lead the eight-episode drama in the title role of Samantha.

Anna Moriarty serves as creator while Salvatore Stabile is showrunner. They both executive produce alongside Jessica Rhoades through her Pacesetter Productions banner, with Rachel Polan serving as co-executive producer and Jessica Yu as consulting producer. Lionsgate Television and Paramount Television Studios produce. Executive vice president of original programming Karen Bailey is overseeing for Starz while Max Elins oversees for Lionsgate.

“’The Venery of Samantha Bird’ is the perfect complement to our slate of provocative, immersive storytelling that leans into the female gaze,” said Kathryn Busby, president of original programming at Starz. “Katherine is an incredible talent who will bring this modern romance of addictive love to life.”