Why ‘The Ultimatum’ Spinoff ‘Queer Love’ Is Swapping Nick and Vanessa Lachey With New Host JoAnna Garcia Swisher

Netflix’s “The Ultimatum: Queer Love” will have a new host. When the franchise is extended, JoAnna Garcia Swisher will guide the couples, instead of Nick and Vanessa Lachey, who hosted the first season (and lead Netflix’s “Love Is Blind.)”

“She’s in the Netflix family, and I think she did a great job,” creator Chris Coelen tells Variety of Garcia Swisher, who stars in the streaming service’s “Sweet Magnolias.” “She really was passionate about doing it.”

While the all queer series, which is completely finished filming, was initially set to be the second season of “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On,” creative discussions led to the idea of making it a spinoff instead.

“We, along with Netflix, sort of made a decision to create a new franchise where there’s ‘Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’ and there’s ‘Ultimatum: Queer Love,’ and felt like it made sense to differentiate the two,” says the Kinetic Content CEO. “There are slight nuances to each of the shows. The shows are very similar in their DNA, but you know, having a different host or for the different versions made sense to us as we as we talked about going into it.”

“Queer Love,” executive produced by Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Sarah Dillistone and Stephanie Boyriven, will follow five new couples made up of women and non-binary people, each at a crossroads in their relationship.

Per Netflix, “One partner is ready for marriage, the other may have doubts. An ultimatum is issued. And in just over eight weeks, each couple will either get married, or get out, after they each choose new potential partners in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different futures.”

The flagship show, produced by Kinetic Content, “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On,” will return for a second season with the Lacheys as hosts; Season 1, which debuted in April, spent four weeks on Netflix’s Top 10 English TV list.