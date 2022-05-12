Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘The Ultimatum’ Takes No. 1 Spot From ‘Bridgerton’ After Season Finale

“Bridgerton” spent weeks in the No. 1 spot on Nielsen’s streaming rankings, but finally fell back to No. 3 in the April 11-17 viewing windoe after reality dating show “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” released its final two episodes.

“The Ultimatum” debuted at No. 3 on the chart after its April 6, but the show’s controversial finale and reunion episodes drew enough buzz to to clinch the No. 1 position after they aired on April 13. During the April 11-17 viewing window, with only five days of full availability, the series garnered 1.1 billion minutes viewed.

After re-entering the chart last week ahead, “Better Call Saul” held onto its No. 2 position with 950 million minutes viewed. As Variety noted, this is a significant showing for any acquired title on a streaming platform, especially as Season 6 of the show didn’t premiere until April 18 after this viewing window was already completed.

In third place, “Bridgerton” was viewed for 855 million minutes, compared to last week’s 1.6 billion.

After beginning to subside on the chart but seeing a resurgence after the Oscar’s, “Encanto” once again seems to be on its way out from the Top 10. The film took the No. 10 spot this week with 503 million minutes viewed.

“Cocomelon” took the No. 4 spot with 719 million minutes viewed. The rest of the Top 10 includes “NCIS” (691 million), “Heartland” (642 million), “Moon Knight” (638 million), “Queen of the South” (635 million) and “Criminal Minds” (532 million).

See Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming rankings for the week of April 11-17 below, with overall streaming titles first, followed by original streaming series, acquired titles and then films.