HBO Max Releases First Look Trailer of ‘The Tourist’ Starring Jamie Dornan; ‘Summer of Soul’ to Make Broadcast Television Premiere (TV News Roundup)

HBO Max announced the March 3 premiere of its mini-series “The Tourist,” starring Golden Globe nominee Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”). Dornan stars as a British man who is pursued by a large tank truck in the Australian outback, ending with him waking up in the hospital with no memory of his identity. As people from his past follow him around, he begins to look for answers.

The cast also includes Danielle Macdonald (“Dumplin’”), Shalom Brune-Franklin (“Line of Duty”), Damon Herriman (“Mindhunter”), Alex Dimitriades (“Total Control”), Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (“Eurovision Song Contest”), and Kamil Ellis (“Bushwacked!”).

“The Tourist” was written by Emmy and Golden Globe winners Harry and Jack Williams (“Baptiste”), who also executive produce alongside Christopher Aird (“Liar”). Lisa Scott (“The Hunting”) is a producer and Chris Sweeney (“Back to Life”) is an EP and director. The show is produced by Two Brothers Pictures (an All3Media company) for the BBC, in association with Highview Productions, All3Media International, the South Australian Film Corporation, HBO Max, Stan and ZDF.

Watch the trailer below:

DATES

“Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” will make its broadcast television premiere on ABC Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. ET. Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s documentary celebrates Black history, culture and fashion while diving into footage from The Harlem Cultural Festival in the summer of 1969. “Summer of Soul” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, winning both the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award. Among dozens of additional awards nominations, the film also secured an Oscar nod earlier this week. “Summer of Soul” is currently streaming on Hulu and Disney Plus, in conjunction with Onyx Collective. Searchlight Pictures released theatrically.

EXECS

Telemundo has announced that Ximena Cantuarias has been promoted to senior vice president of scripted production. In this role, Cantuarias will be in charge of long-form scripted production for the company across Latin America and leading joint production opportunities. Cantuarias first joined Telemundo in 2001, where she worked in production management and human resources for eight years. After some time working at TV Azteca and Sony Pictures Entertainment, she returned to the company in 2017 as vice president of production operations and executive producer, where she helped spearhead shows like “Buscando a Frida” and “Enemigo Intimo” for the network. In her new role, she will report to Karen Barroeta, EVP of production and development for Telemundo Global Studios.

LATE NIGHT

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Rachel Wolfson will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday.