Jenny Han’s ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Sets Summer Release Date (TV News Roundup)

After the breakout success of the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” trilogy, author Jenny Han’s other best-selling YA trilogy is heading to Amazon Prime Video this June.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty,” a new teen drama series based on Han’s novel of the same name, will premiere on Prime Video June 17, it announced Thursday. The news comes days following the news that Han has inked an exclusive development deal with the streamer.

The series stars Lola Tung as Isabel “Belly” Conklin, an ordinary teenage girl who spends the summer in Cousin’s Beach with her mother Laurel (Jackie Chung) and older brother Steven (Sean Kaufman). During her vacation, she reunites with her childhood friend Conrad (Christopher Briney), only to become tangled up in a love triangle between him and his brother Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). In addition to following the lives of the teenagers, the show also heavily focuses on her relationship with her mother Laurel, who navigates her friendship with Conrad and Jeremiah’s mother Susannah (Rachel Blanchard). Alfredo Narciso, Minnie Mills, Colin Ferguson and Tom Everett Scott round out the main cast of the show.

Han will serve as showrunner of the series with Gabrielle Stanton. The two executive produce with Karen Rosenfelt, Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen and Nne Ebong for Wiip Productions. The series is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Wiip.

Also in today’s TV news:

DATES

Former Destiny’s Child member LeToya Luckett is getting her own digital series, titled “Leave it to LeToya,” debuting on May 24. Produced by Kin, the show will debut across the company’s channels on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, giving an inside look to the life of the Grammy winner. On “Leave it to LeToya,” Luckett will invite viewers to join her on her journey to find happiness after her divorce, as well as facing the daily challenges of her career and being a mom. “Whether she’s talking about money and men, or chatting with her mom in the kitchen, each episode will be packed full of heartfelt humor and inspiring messages to uplift and motivate her audience,” Kin said.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Bloomberg Media has named Kyle Kramer the new programming director of Bloomberg QuickTake, its video platform. In his position, Kramer will run QuickTake’s programming strategy on digital, social and streaming channels, in addition to expanding production abilities in all departments to assist QuickTake shows and working with talent. Kramer previously built the Vox Media video studio from the group up, and worked in TV development, feature film production, advertising and editorial video at a number of brands.

INITIATIVES

ArtClass, the production company behind Vogue’s “73 Questions,” is launching a writers’ room service for marketers and creatives, called LitClass. Clients of the program will be paired with a team of comedy writers, giving them the tools to become publishers of their own video content. LitClass will include established and emerging writers, including some from “SNL,” The Onion, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” and “Adult Swim.” Participants will be provided with training and expertise to ensure their comedy content is of the highest quality, to learn more about ArtClass, visit artclasscontent.com.

TRAILERS

Netflix dropped the trailer for “The Pentaverate,” Mike Myers’ new show that stars the actor in eight separate roles. Netflix also announced that Rob Lowe and Maria Menounous will be joining the cast. Additional cast members include Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe, Jennifer Saunders and Lydia West. The comedy is about a secretive five-man secret society in which a Canadian journalist finds himself wrapped up on a global mission to understands its secrets. “The Pentaverate” is narrated by Jeremy Irons. Myers is the show’s creator, Tim Kirkby is the director, and both of them executive produce alongside John Lyons, Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns for Jax Media, as well as Jason Weinberg. The show premieres on May 5 on Netflix.

LATE NIGHT

Christina Ricci, Diplo and Miguel will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” this Thursday, while Andrew Garfield and Mary Louise Parker will guest on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” “The Late Late Show With James Corden” will feature Molly Shannon, Josh Groban and Giveon.