‘The Serpent Queen’ Renewed for Season 2 at Starz

“The Serpent Queen” has been renewed for Season 2 at Starz.

The premium cabler has renewed the historical drama featuring two-time Academy Award nominee Samantha Morton for an eight-episode second season. The news comes ahead of the show’s Season 1 finale, which is scheduled to air on Sunday, October 30 on Starz at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada and at midnight on Starz streaming services.

Based on the book “Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France” by Leonie Frieda, the series tells the story of Queen Catherine de Medici (Morton), described as “one of the most unlikely, yet powerful and longest-serving rulers in French history. Season 1 follows the young ruler, age 14, who after being orphaned, marries into the 16th-century French court. To save her future, she’s forced to quickly adapt to her surroundings and learn who she can trust –– both within the royal court and her personal life. All the while, she simultaneously has to remain two steps ahead of those who would “underestimate her determination to survive at any cost.”

“’The Serpent Queen’ is distinctly modern, darkly comedic and completely unexpected,” said Kathryn Busby, president of original programming at Starz. “Catherine De Medici’s story is the perfect complement to our female-forward slate, and Samantha Morton’s brilliant portrayal of this ruthless, charming and savvy queen anchors the whole production. We’re thrilled to unveil more of her incredible life and reign in season two, which promises to be even more provocative and sublime.”

Justin Haythe created the series and also serves as executive producer alongside Francis Lawrence (“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay,” “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2”) and Erwin Stoff (“The Matrix,” “13 Hours,” “Edge of Tomorrow”). Kathryn Tyus-Adair, senior vice president of original programming, oversees the production on behalf of Starz, with Courtney Mock overseeing for Lionsgate Television. The series is produced by Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment.