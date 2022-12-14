‘The Santa Clauses’ Renewed for Season 2 at Disney+

Disney+ has renewed “The Santa Clauses” for a second season. The news comes as the streamer debuts the finale of Season 1, which launched in November.

The series stars Tim Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell reprising their roles as Santa aka Scott Calvin and Mrs. Claus aka Carol, respectively, from the “The Santa Clause” movies. In Season 1, Scott has been Santa Claus for nearly thirty years, but as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic. Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as being there for his family. Upon discovering there is a way to retire from his post, Scott considers stepping down as Santa Claus and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband.

Jack Burditt serves as showrunner, and executive produces alongside Allen, Kevin Hench, Richard Baker and Small Dog Picture Company’s Rick Messina and Jason Winer. 20th Television is the studio.

“This franchise has had a lasting impact for so many families, truly becoming part of their annual holiday traditions,” said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television. “Bringing it back as a series has been a true gift, and I’m grateful to our producing partners at 20th Television and, of course, Tim Allen and team, that we have yet another reason to celebrate this holiday season.”

The first film in the franchise, “The Santa Clause,” premiered in 1994, with Mitchell joining as Carol in the 2002 sequel “The Santa Clause 2.” The third movie, “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause,” debuted in 2006.