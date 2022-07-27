‘The Santa Clauses’ Disney+ Series Brings Back David Krumholtz as Bernard the Elf

“The Santa Clauses,” the Disney+ limited series continuing “The Santa Clause” franchise, is bringing back David Krumholtz in the role of Bernard the Elf, Variety has confirmed.

Krumholtz is reuniting with fellow “The Santa Clause” actors Tim Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell in the new series. Allen and Mitchell are set to reprise their roles of Scott Calvin/Santa Claus and Carol Calvin/Mrs. Claus, respectively. In both the 1994 film “The Santa Clause” and its 2002 sequel “The Santa Clause 2,” Bernard serves as the head elf of Santa’s workshop. A stickler for getting things done on time, Bernard can tend to be a grumpier, less cheerful elf, but he does it all to keep the other elves on task and productive.

In addition to his role in the “Santa Clause” films, Krumholtz is known for appearing in the “Harold & Kumar” franchise and in films like “10 Things I Hate About You” and “Slums of Beverly Hills.” In television, he previously starred in the CBS procedural “Numbers” for six seasons. He has recently been in shows like “The Deuce,” “The Plot Against America,” and the upcoming HBO series “The White House Plumbers.”

“The Santa Clauses,” which has yet to get a release date, follows Allen’s protagonist on the brink of his 65th birthday. Now, Calvin is realizing that he can’t be Santa forever, and he’s starting to lose his grip on his Santa duties (as well as losing his Santa magic). With a multitude of elves, children, and family to please, Calvin sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa so that he can prepare his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.

“The Santa Clauses” also stars Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Devin Bright, Austin Kane, Matilda Lawler, Rupali Redd and Kal Penn. Jack Burditt, who created the Allen-led comedy series “Last Man Standing,” serves as executive producer and showrunner on the series. Allen is an executive producer alongside Kevin Hench, Richard Baker and Rick Messina. The Disney Branded Television series is produced by 20th Television.

