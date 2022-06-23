Made Up Stories and Endeavor Content to Adapt Thriller Novel ‘The Russian Doll’ from Marina Palmer (EXCLUSIVE)

Bruna Papandrea’s production company Made Up Stories has acquired the rights to Marina Palmer’s thriller novel “The Russian Doll,” Variety has learned exclusively. Made Up Stories will produce a limited series based on the novel in partnership with Endeavor Content.

“The Russian Doll” is set in the dangerous and deceptive underworld of organized crime. Packed with twists, intrigue, betrayal, romance and suspense, the series looks at Russian high-life in London and corruption at the heart of British politics that reaches all the way into the depths of the Secret Services.

Palmer, a pseudonym for Imogen Robertson, published the novel via Hodder & Stoughton in 2021. She is represented by Broo Doherty of DHH Literary Agency.

Made Up Stories has previously produced TV projects including “The Undoing,” “Pieces of Her,” “Anatomy of a Scandal,” “Long Slow Exhale” and, in partnership with Endeavor Content, “Nine Perfect Strangers,” “Wolf Like Me” and “Roar.”

Robertson will executive produce the series alongside Papandrea and Made Up Stories’ Steve Hutensky, Casey Haver, Sarah Harvey and Jodi Matterson. Endeavor Content brokered the book deal with Emily Hayward Whitlock at the Artists Partnership on behalf of Hodder & Stoughton.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be partnering with Imogen and bring her exhilarating novel to the screen,” Made Up Stories said in a statement. “From its captivating opening to the intricately woven twists and turns that follow, ‘The Russian Doll’ is exactly the type of show we’re craving to both watch and make. It has the propulsion and high stakes of a spy thriller, but at its core it’s a compelling relationship drama between two incredibly different women.”

“I’m totally over the moon that Made Up Stories will be taking ‘The Russian Doll’ from page to screen — it’s a dream come true,” added Robertson. “I loved their vision for the book, their passion for the story and can’t think of a better team to bring both the glamor and darkness of Ruth and Elena’s story to the world. I’ve binge-watched just about everything they’ve ever made and feel incredibly lucky to be working with them.”