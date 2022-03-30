‘The Rookie,’ ‘Good Doctor’ Renewed at ABC

Both “The Rookie” and “The Good Doctor” have been renewed at ABC.

For “The Rookie,” that means the show will go to a fifth season, while “The Good Doctor” will be back for a sixth. “The Rookie” currently airs Sundays on ABC with “The Good Doctor” airing on Mondays.

The renewals come as ABC is also prepping a potential spinoff of “The Rookie” starring Niecy Nash. The spinoff will be introduced in a two-episode backdoor pilot during “The Rookie’s” fourth season.

“The Rookie” stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers.

Alexi Hawley created the series and serves as executive producer. Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross and Terence Paul Winter also executive produce. Entertainment One is the lead studio and international distributor, with ABC Signature co-producing. Per ABC, the series averages approximately 9.4 million viewers per episode across all platforms in Live+35.

“The Good Doctor” stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park, Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo, Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke, and Bria Samone Henderson as Dr. Jordan Allen.

David Shore serves as executive producer and showrunner. Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, David Kim, Sebastian Lee, Liz Friedman and Mike Listo are also executive producers. Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature produce. Per ABC, the medical drama is averaging 10.5 million viewers per episode across all platforms in Live+35.

The pair of renewals are the latest to be announced at ABC. The broadcaster previously ordered new seasons of both “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19,” as well as the hit freshman sitcom “Abbott Elementary.” More renewals and cancellations are expected as it gets closer to ABC’s upfront presentation.