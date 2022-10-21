‘The Rookie: Feds’ Gets Full Season Pickup at ABC

“The Rookie: Feds” has received a full season order at ABC, Variety has learned.

With the pickup, the first season of the broadcast drama series will now run for a total of 22 episodes. The series debuted on Sept. 27. It airs Tuesdays on ABC.

“The Rookie: Feds” is a spinoff of ABC’s “The Rookie.” “Feds” originally aired as a two-part backdoor pilot during “The Rookie’s” fourth season. “Feds” stars Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI. Per her official character description, Simone “is a force of nature, the living embodiment of a dream deferred – and she works together with her new colleagues at the Bureau to bring down the country’s toughest criminals.”

Along with Nash-Betts, the series stars Frankie R. Faison as Christopher “Cutty” Clark, James Lesure as Carter Hope, Britt Robertson as Laura Stensen, Felix Solis as Matthew Garza and Kevin Zegers as Brendon Acres.

Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winters co-created the series and also serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. Nash-Betts executive produces in addition to starring. Mark Gordon, “The Rookie” star Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Corey Miller, Michael Goi and Bibby Dunn are also executive producers. eOne is the lead studio, with the show co-produced by ABC Signature.

Per ABC, the series premiere of “The Rookie: Feds” rose from 2.2 million viewers to 6.4 million viewers after seven days of delayed viewing across all platforms. Furthermore, the show jumped from a 0.3 rating to 1.5 rating in delayed viewing.