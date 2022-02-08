‘The Rookie’ Sets FBI Spinoff Starring Niecy Nash With Two-Episode Backdoor Pilot Order

ABC is planning a spinoff of “The Rookie” with Niecy Nash set to star, Variety has confirmed.

The new show will be introduced in a two-episode backdoor pilot during “The Rookie’s” current fourth season. While the mothership show focuses on the LAPD, the potential new show would focus on the FBI.

Nash will guest star in the episodes as Simone Clark, described as a force of nature, the living embodiment of a dream deferred – and the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. Simone has never shied away from a challenge or a fight. She is a single mother of two who put her dreams on hold to make sure her kids pursued their own.

In the episode, Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the LA division of the FBI enlist the help of FBI trainee Simone Clark when one of her former students is suspected of terrorism following an explosion at a local power station.

“I’m so excited to guest star on ‘The Rookie’ and bring Simone Clark to life!” Nash said. “She is a spirited and spicy fish out of water. The cast is amazing and I can’t wait to play!”

A positive response to the two-episode story sets the stage for the untitled spinoff to become a permanent part of ABC’s primetime lineup. Its chances are good, given that “The Rookie” remains a top draw for ABC in its fourth season and is widely expected back for a fifth.

Nash currently stars on the TNT drama “Claws,” which is ending after its current fourth season. She is known for her roles on shows like “Reno 911!” and “Getting On,” the latter of which earned her two Emmy nominations for best supporting actress in a comedy. She has also starred in shows such as “Masters of Sex,” “The Soul Man,” and “Scream Queens.” Her film roles include “Selma,” “Reno 911: Miami,” “Downsizing,” and “Guess Who.”

She is repped by WME, Artists First, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.