‘The Resort’ Premiere Episode to Air on NBC Ahead of Peacock Finale

The first episode of “The Resort” is set to air on NBC in a cross-platform push by NBCUniversal.

The debut episode of the comedic thriller will air on NBC on Aug. 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT following a new episode of “America’s Got Talent.” What NBC describes as a “substantial teaser” for the second episode of “The Resort” will run afterwards. The penultimate episode of “The Resort” will begin streaming on Peacock on Aug. 25, with the finale slated for Sept. 1 on the streamer.

“Peacock audiences are hooked on the week-to-week mystery of ‘The Resort,’ and bringing the premiere episode to NBC is the perfect way to introduce it to new fans,” said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “NBC viewers already know and love William Jackson Harper from ‘The Good Place,’ and joined by the incredible Cristin Milioti, the two lead a phenomenal cast that is giving people their next binge-worthy series.”

“The Resort” follows a married couple on an anniversary trip who find themselves embroiled in one of the Yucatan’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries that took place 15 years prior. William Jackson Harper and Cristin Milioti star in the series along with Nick Offerman, Skyler Gisondo, and Luis Gerardo Méndez.

The series originally debuted on Peacock on July 28. Andy Siara and Allison Miller serve as writers, executive producers, and co-showrunners, with Siara having created the series. Sam Esmail and Chad Hamilton of Esmail Corp. (via Anonymous Content) also executive produce, with Sarah Matte of Esmail Corp. co-executive producing. Ben Sinclair directed the first four episodes and is an executive producer on the series. UCP produces. Esmail Corp is currently under an overall deal with UCP.

This is not the first time a streaming show has aired at least one episode on its broadcast cousin. For example, CBS previously aired the premiere of “Star Trek: Discovery” timed with its launch on CBS All Access (now Paramount+), with the network later airing the first season in its entirety starting in September 2020.