‘The Resident’ Renewed for Season 6 at Fox

“The Resident” has been renewed for Season 6 at Fox.

The decision came down to the wire, with both “9-1-1” and “The Resident” without formal renewal announcements on Monday morning when Fox announced their 2022-2023 broadcast season slate. The network made their upfront pitch to advertisers later that same day.

Starring Matt Czuchry as Dr. Conrad Hawkins, the medical drama follows the doctors and nurses at Chastain Memorial Hospital as they face personal and professional challenges and fight for their patients’ health.

Along with Czuchry, “The Resident” cast includes Bruce Greenwood as Dr. Randolph Bell, Manish Dayal as Dr. Devon Pravesh, Malcolm-Jamal Warner as Dr. AJ Austin, Jane Leeves as Dr. Kit Voss, Jessica Lucas as Dr. Billie Sutton, Anuja Joshi as Leela Devi and Miles Fowler as Trevor.

At the beginning of the currently airing Season 5, series regular Emily VanCamp, who played Conrad’s wife and the mother of his young child, nurse Nicolette “Nic” Nevin, left “The Resident” after four seasons of playing the co-lead role. Her exit, which included the death of the character, came following fellow series-long actor Shaunette Renée Wilson stepping away from her role as Dr. Mina Okafor.

“The Resident” is executive produced by co-creator Amy Holden Jones, Peter Elkoff, Andrew Chapman, Rob Corn, Oly Obst and Antoine Fuqua. Showrunners include Chapman, Elkoff and Harthan.

The series hails from 20th Television.

“The Resident” first premiered as a midseason series in January 2018. With its renewal, it joins a lineup of Fox shows that will return for the 2022-2023 season, including freshman drama “The Cleaning Lady” and animated comedies “Bob’s Burgers,” “Family Guy” and “The Simpsons.”