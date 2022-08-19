‘The Rehearsal’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Ahead of Season 1 Finale

HBO has ordered a Season 2 of Nathan Fielder’s “The Rehearsal.”

Per the official description: “The Rehearsal” explores the lengths one man will go to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life. With a construction crew, a legion of actors, and seemingly unlimited resources, Fielder allows ordinary people to prepare for life’s biggest moments by “rehearsing” them in carefully crafted simulations of his own design. When a single misstep could shatter your entire world, why leave life to chance?

“Nathan has sparked such a lively conversation with ‘The Rehearsal.’ We have no idea where Season 2 will take us, and that is the delight of this boundary-pushing show from a truly singular talent,” said HBO’s executive vice president of programming, Amy Gravitt.

In its first season, which concludes Friday with its sixth and final episode, Fielder took viewers as well as participants through a variety of situations as they explored the potential outcomes of several real-life instances in his social experiment. In its first simulation, Fielder helps a man rehearse telling his trivia partner that he’s been lying to her about having a master’s degree. In subsequent episodes, a woman rehearses raising children in an elaborate parenting simulation with dozens of child actors. As the show progresses, Fielder himself becomes more involved with his subjects.

Fielder serves as executive producer, writer, director and star on the series. Clark Reinking is also attached as an executive producer alongside Dave Paige, and Christie Smith and Dan McManus, who executive produce on behalf of Rise Management.

The Season 1 finale airs Aug. 19 on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.