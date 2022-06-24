Erotic Fan Fiction Puppet Show Hosted by Mel Giedroyc Set for Channel 4 – Global Bulletin

COMMISSION

Former “The Great British Bake-Off” host Mel Giedroyc is set to present a raunchy new show for Channel 4 featuring celebrities and puppets.

In each 30-minute episode of “The Really Really Rude Puppet Show,” Giedroyc will invite a different celebrity to read some erotic fan fiction written by viewers in which the celebrity is the protagonist – Giedroyc and her guest will then act out and voice the entire story with puppets.

“This is going to be a celebration of erotic fan fiction. With puppets,” Giedroyc said in a statement. “Imagine a world where Jackie Collins meets Thunderbirds. I’m so looking forward to a trip to Love Island… via Tracy Island.”

The show has been given a six episode order for Channel 4 and All 4 by senior commissioning editor for factual entertainment Vivienne Molokwu. Banijay U.K.-owned RDF Television will produce while Maia Liddell, head of popular factual, will serve as exec producer and Toby Brack as series producer. Banijay Rights will handle international distribution.

DROP DATES

Disney+ U.K. and Ireland has confirmed TX dates for a series of new shows including Ryan Reynolds docu-series “Welcome to Wrexham” on Aug. 25 and Joey King starrer “The Princess” on July 1.

“Not Okay,” a satire starring Zoey Deutch as an influencer who gets more than she bargained for when she fakes a trip to Paris for social media clout will launch July 29, new Predator franchise movie “Prey” drops Aug. 5. and “Romeo and Juliet”-inspired “Rosaline” starring Kaitlyn Dever is coming later this year.

Still to come in the next 12 nonths are U.K. originals including David Beckham-fronted docu-series “Save Our Squad,” comedy drama “Wedding Season” and superhero story with a twist “Extraordinary” as well as “The Old Man,” starring Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow, Chris Hemsworth series “Limitless,” season 2 of “American Horror Stories” and season 2 of “Reservation Dogs.”