‘The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans’ Reveals April Premiere Date, Trailer Set to ‘Come On, Be My Baby Tonight’

The third season of “The Real World Homecoming” is coming to Paramount Plus next month. The cast of 2001’s “The Real World: New Orleans,” including David “Tokyo” Broom, Melissa Beck, Jamie Murray, Danny Roberts, Matt Smith, Julie Stoffer and Kelley Wolf, will move back to the Big Easy for the new season, launching on the streaming service April 20.

Executive producers include MTV Entertainment Studios’ Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin, Candida Boyette-Clemons and Nadim Amiry and Bunim/Murray Productions‘ Jonathan Murray, Julie Pizzi, Erica Ross, Kevin Lee and James Knox. Skye Topic, Jacob Lane, Joe Rosenzweig and Lauren Goldstein serve as co-executive producers, with George Verschoor as consulting producer.

Paramount Plus first announced the Season 3 renewal of “The Real World Homecoming” in February. The first season reunited the Season 1 cast of 1992’s “The Real World: New York,” while the second reunited the Season 2 cast of 1993’s “The Real World: Los Angles.” The entire cast of “The Real World: New Orleans” went on to appear on the spinoff, “The Challenge,” with Stoffer competing on five different seasons.

“It’s a really good season and everyone comes back for it,” Murray said on a recent episode of the “Challenge Mania” podcast. When co-host Scott Yager mentioned that he’s hoping to hear “Come On Be My Baby Tonight,” the song David Roberts launched during the original season, the creator responded, “You will not be disappointed. The remix is happening.”

In fact, it’s set as the backtrack in the new trailer, which dropped on Thursday and teased the large amount of drama to come.

The original season of “The Real World: New Orleans” will be available to stream on Paramount Plus beginning Wednesday, April 13,” one week before the premiere of “The Real World Homecoming.”

Watch the first trailer below: