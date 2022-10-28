‘The Real Love Boat’ to Move From CBS to Paramount+

After premiering on CBS earlier this fall, reality dating show “The Real Love Boat” will now move to streaming. Beginning with Episode 5, which debuts on Nov. 2, the series will exist exclusively on Paramount+, where the first four episode are already streaming.

Based on the ’70s and ’80s scripted dramedy “The Love Boat,” “The Real Love Boat” puts singles on a luxury cruise through the Mediterranean to look for love amongst destination dates, challenges and surprise new singles. As in the original series, the captain and cruise director play pivotal roles in matchmaking. After almost a month at sea, only one couple will win and take home a cash prize plus another trip via Princess Cruises.

According to Nielsen’s most current data stream, which includes a week’s worth of delayed viewing where available, “The Real Love Boat” is averaging 2.1 million viewers, putting it behind all other broadcast unscripted programming except Fox’s “Lego Masters” (just under 2.1 million) and CBS’ “Secret Celebrity Renovation” (just under 2 million). In demo rating, it averages a 0.3. “The Real Love Boat’s” 9 p.m. Wednesday time slot puts it in competition with Dick Wolf’s “Chicago Fire” on NBC and Quinta Brunson’s “Abbott Elementary” on ABC, which are both consistent ratings-bringers.

IP for “The Love Boat” is owned by CBS Studios. The series is produced by Eureka Productions in association with Buster Productions. Eureka’s Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Eden Gaha and Jay Bienstock executive produce.

Deadline was first to report the move to streaming.