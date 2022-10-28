×
Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: APX Group, Black Deer Entertainment Ink JVA With $400 Million Fund (EXCLUSIVE)

‘The Real Love Boat’ to Move From CBS to Paramount+

“Feel the Heat!” – Two new women secretly arrive on THE REAL LOVE BOAT and immediately join the adventure when all the women are blindfolded and must choose which man they are most attracted to by using their … other senses. In Rome, the crew sets the new arrivals up on dates, putting the couples to the test. The men must make some big decisions when they are in control of the Sail Away Ceremony, on THE REAL LOVE BOAT, Wednesday, Oct. 26 (9:00-9:59 PM, PT/ET) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell are the hosts. Pictured (L-R): Shea-Lynn Noyes, Nicole Wong, Milica Stojsavljevic, Alisa Shah, Kendra Yurczyszyn, Sarah Curd, and Emily Stone. Photo: CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.
CBS

After premiering on CBS earlier this fall, reality dating show “The Real Love Boat” will now move to streaming. Beginning with Episode 5, which debuts on Nov. 2, the series will exist exclusively on Paramount+, where the first four episode are already streaming.

Based on the ’70s and ’80s scripted dramedy “The Love Boat,” “The Real Love Boat” puts singles on a luxury cruise through the Mediterranean to look for love amongst destination dates, challenges and surprise new singles. As in the original series, the captain and cruise director play pivotal roles in matchmaking. After almost a month at sea, only one couple will win and take home a cash prize plus another trip via Princess Cruises.

According to Nielsen’s most current data stream, which includes a week’s worth of delayed viewing where available, “The Real Love Boat” is averaging 2.1 million viewers, putting it behind all other broadcast unscripted programming except Fox’s “Lego Masters” (just under 2.1 million) and CBS’ “Secret Celebrity Renovation” (just under 2 million). In demo rating, it averages a 0.3. “The Real Love Boat’s” 9 p.m. Wednesday time slot puts it in competition with Dick Wolf’s “Chicago Fire” on NBC and Quinta Brunson’s “Abbott Elementary” on ABC, which are both consistent ratings-bringers.

IP for “The Love Boat” is owned by CBS Studios. The series is produced by Eureka Productions in association with Buster Productions. Eureka’s Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Eden Gaha and Jay Bienstock executive produce.

Deadline was first to report the move to streaming.

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad