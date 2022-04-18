‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ Renewed for Season 2 at Disney+

“The Proud Family” and Disney+ will always be tight. “Louder and Prouder,” the revival of the classic Disney Channel series, has been renewed for a second season on the streamer.

A revival of the original animated series, which first aired on Disney Channel from 2001 to 2005, “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” premiered in February, and follows the adventures of Penny Proud (Kyla Pratt), an ordinary 14-year old girl navigating school and her dysfunctional family. The news of the renewal comes ahead of the show’s Season 1 finale, which is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday.

Along with the news of the renewal, Disney also announced that Season 2 of “Louder and Prouder” is already in production. In addition, several guest stars have been announced to appear in Season 2, including: Chance the Rapper, Gabrielle Union, Normani, Anthony Anderson, Dominique Dawes, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez, Jane Lynch, Holly Robinson Peete, Maury Povich, Storm Reid, Courtney B. Vance, Liana Mendoza and Leslie Odom Jr.

Along with Pratt, the majority of the original “Proud Family” cast reprised their roles for “Louder and Prouder” and have signed on for Season 2. They include Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, JoMarie Payton, Cedric the Entertainer, Karen Malina White, Soleil Moon Frye, Alisa Reyes, Carlos Mencia, Maria Canals-Barrera, Alvaro Gutierrez, Raquel Lee Bolleau and Marcus T. Paulk. Season 1 also introduced several new cast members who will return for Season 2, including Keke Palmer, Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto, EJ Johnson, Asante Blackk, Artist “A Boogie” Dubose, Bresha Webb and Aiden Dodson as BeBe.

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” was developed by Bruce W. Smith, who created the original series, and Ralph Farquhar. The two executive produce the series. Calvin Brown, Jr. serves as co-executive producer and story editor, Jan Hirota serves as producer, Eastwood Wong serves as art director and Latoya Raveneau and Tara Nicole Whitaker direct the series.