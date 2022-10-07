‘The Patient’ Executive Producer Caroline Moore Upped to President of Development at The Js

Caroline Moore has been promoted to president of development and production at Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg’s production company The Js.

Previously, Moore served as the company’s SVP of development and production. The elevation comes in light of her success as an executive producer on FX’s “The Patient,” which was released on Aug. 30. The series, co-created by Fields and Weisberg, is available for streaming exclusively on Hulu.

The Js is currently adding to its development slate, working with a range of playwrights, novelists and television writers to create a host of entertaining stories as part of its overall deal at FX Productions.

“With her experience and exceptional taste, Caroline is instrumental as we continue to expand producing and creating compelling stories for television,” said Fields and Weisberg.

“As a longtime fan of Joel and Joe’s work, it’s been a great privilege to work alongside such innovative producers and creators. I couldn’t be more thrilled to continue working with the remarkable team we’ve built at The Js in this new role,” said Moore.

Prior to joining The Js, Moore was vice president of development for Sarah Jessica Parker’s Emmy-winning production company, Pretty Matches Productions, where she developed and produced HBO’s comedy series “Divorce.” She earned her start in the industry producing movies for television alongside Dan Wigutow.

Nicole McCormick has also been promoted to director of development. McCormick began her television career working in post-production on “The Americans” and “The Looming Tower.” She most recently served as associate producer on “The Patient.”

“Joe and Joel are such talented creators and supportive collaborators, and I’m elated to be working with them in this new capacity. I’m excited to keep broadening our slate with entertaining, thoughtful and singular stories,” said McCormick in a statement.

Moore is repped by Myman Greenspan. Fields is repped by CAA and Hansen Jacobson. Weisberg is repped by CAA, Manage-ment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.