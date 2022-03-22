Tyler Perry’s ‘The Oval’ and ‘Sistas’ Renewed at BET

Tyler Perry’s “The Oval” and “Sistas” have been renewed for a fourth and fifth season, respectively, at BET.

Production on the new seasons of both series is set to start at Tyler Perry Studios this spring.

Executive produced, directed and written by Perry, “The Oval” Season 3 averaged 1.3 million total viewers per episode in Live + 3 Day data from Nielsen, and “Sistas” Season 4 averaged 1.6 million across BET and BET Her.

“Tyler Perry’s The Oval” lifts the veil of what can happen when the leader of the free world, his wife, and his family are crazed maniacs. The series also highlights the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nation’s most iconic residence.

The show stars Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron, Teesha Renee, Daniel Croix Henderson, Lodric Collins, Ciera Payton, Walter Fauntleroy, Taja V. Simpson, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure, Matthew Law, Bill Barrett, Derek A. Dixon, Nick Barrotta, Kaye Singleton and Russell Thomas.

“Tyler Perry’s Sistas” follows a group of single Black females navigating their “complicated love life,” careers, and friendship through the ups and downs of living in a modern world of social media and unrealistic relationship goals. Tyler Perry takes viewers on an exhilarating ride of emotions and gut-busting predicaments that will test the ladies’ long-standing friendship. This band of women, intertwined with their newfound relationships, must navigate this new-age dating scene as they continue to search for love in their 30s.

Stars include KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, Crystal Renee’ Hayslett, Devale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Anthony Dalton II, Brian Jordan Jr., Kevin A. Walton and Trinity Whiteside.

Pictured above: “Tyler Perry’s The Oval” on BET