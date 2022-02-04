‘The Orville’ Season 3 Delayed Until June, Hulu Releases Opening Footage From Premiere

Hulu has delayed “The Orville” Season 3 premiere from March until June, but released the first few minutes of footage from the new season as fans’ conciliation prize while they wait even longer for the return of the former Fox show.

“To all The Orville fans: Thanks for being so patient with us as we’ve navigated the production challenges resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” “The Orville” creator and star Seth MacFarlane said in a statement tweeted Friday. “As occasionally happens, our show has been repositioned amidst the ever-changing television schedule landscape, which means that the wait will be just a bit longer, and we’re now preparing for a June 2nd launch on Hulu. We’ve always promised you a television experience that will make it worth the await, and we’re not wavering on that. We understand the frustration you’re feeling over more delays, so we want to give you a little taste of what’s to come. Here’s a sneak peek at the first few minutes of our season opener, and our new main title!”

See the opening footage for “The Orville” Season 3, dubbed “New Horizons” by its new platform Hulu, in the video at the bottom of this story.

Per Hulu, “Set 400 years in the future, “The Orville: New Horizons” finds the crew of the U.S.S. Orville continuing their mission of exploration, as they navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships.”

New episodes of MacFarlane’s epic space-adventure series are a long time coming, as the show has not aired a new installment since its second season finale on Fox in April 2019. The show was shifted from Fox to Hulu upon its third season renewal, where it has been much delayed.

“The Orville” stars MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, J. Lee, Mark Jackson, Chad L. Coleman, Jessica Szohr and Anne Winters.

“The Orville: New Horizons” is created and written by MacFarlane. MacFarlane, Brannon Braga, David A. Goodman, Jon Cassar, Jason Clark and Howard Griffith serve as executive producers. The show hails from 20th Television and Fuzzy Door.