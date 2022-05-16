Jeff Bridges Goes Full ‘John Wick’ in Trailer for FX’s ‘The Old Man’ Series

Jeff Bridges is on the run and out for blood in the first trailer for “The Old Man,” the new FX drama series premiering June 16.

Based on Thomas Perry’s 2017 thriller novel of the same name, “The Old Man” stars Bridges as Dan Chase, a former CIA operative who has spent decades living off the grid in hiding from his former agency. When an assassination attempt forces him out of hiding, Chase ends up on the run from Harold Harper (John Lithgow), the FBI’s assistant director for counterintelligence with whom he shares a complicated history. In order to evade capture and stay alive, Chase is forced to confront his misdeeds and mistakes from his past life.

In addition to Bridges and Lithgow, “The Old Man” will also star Alia Shawkat as Harold’s protege Angela Adams, E.J. Bonilla as CIA special agent Raymond Waters and Gbenga Akinnagbe as special ops contractor Julian, all of whom try to hunt down Chase. Amy Brenneman also stars as Zoe McDonald, an ordinary woman who gets dragged into the situation and becomes an unexpected ally to Chase after housing him for a night. The trailer sees Bridges and the rest of the cast in intense action scenes, as Chase goes on the run and encounters the CIA operatives who want him captured.

The show was developed for television and written by Jon Steinberg and Robert Levine, who previously created the Starz series “Black Sails.” The two executive produce the show with Bridges, Warren Littlefield, Dan Shotz, David Schiff and Jon Watts. Watts also directs the first two episodes of the series. “The Old Man” is produced by 20th Television in association with The Littlefield Company.

“The Old Man” faced repeated delays over the course of its production. First announced in 2019, it was originally scheduled to premiere sometime in 2020. In March, halfway through filming the season, the show shut down production due to the COVID pandemic. After resuming filming in fall 2020, Bridges was diagnosed with leukemia, and production paused while he underwent treatment. A year later, Bridges’ cancer went into remission, and the show resumed production this February, wrapping up sometime in the winter.

The first two episodes of “The Old Man” will debut on June 16. The entire seven-episode season will run through July 21. Episodes will air Thursdays on FX, and be available to stream the next day on Hulu. Watch the full trailer below.