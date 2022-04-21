FX’s Jeff Bridges Drama ‘The Old Man’ Sets June Release Date (TV News Roundup)

The highly-anticipated Jeff Bridges-led drama “The Old Man” will premiere on FX June 16, the network announced Thursday.

Based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, Bridges stars as Dan Chase, a former CIA agent living off the grid for decades. When a mysterious assassin begins targeting him, he’s forced to exit hiding and finds himself chased by Harold Harper (John Lithgow), a former friend of his from the past. Alia Shawkat, E.J. Bonilla and Gbenga Akinnagbe co-star in the series as CIA operatives helping hunt down Dan, while Amy Brenneman plays Zoe, an ordinary woman who is dragged into the case when Dan rents a room from her. Bill Heck, Leem Lubany and Pej Vahdat are also slated to star in the series.

Bridges executive produces “The Old Man” with creators Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine, Warren Littlefield, Dan Shotz, David Schiff and Jon Watts. Watts also directed the first two episodes, which are set to air together as a special two part premiere.

“The Old Man” was originally set to premiere in 2020. However, production was halted in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Filming resumed again in the fall, but the show faced delays again after Bridges was diagnosed with leukemia in October. Production ultimately resumed and was completed early 2022.

Season One of “The Old Man” will run for seven episodes every Thursday.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

TRAILERS

Apple TV+ revealed the trailer for “The Big Conn,” a true crime docuseries about attorney Eric C. Conn, who was responsible for the largest social security fraud in U.S. history. All four parts of the series will premiere on May 6, alongside a podcast that will delve into even more detail with additional interviews. “The Big Conn” is created by Emmy-nominated filmmakers James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte. The series is produced by FunMeter (“McMillion$”), with Hernandez, Lazarte, and Peter King as executive producers, and Matt Kaye and Shannon Pence as co-executive producers. Watch the trailer below.

HBO Max debuted the trailer for “The Staircase,” its limited series based on the seminal docuseries about Michael Peterson, who was accused of pushing his wife Kathleen down stairs, leading to her death. The series stars Colin Firth and Toni Collette in the leading roles, alongside a stacked cast that includes Michael Stuhlbarg, Juliette Binoche, Dane DeHaan, Olivia DeJonge, Rosemarie DeWitt, Tim Guinee, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sophie Turner, Vincent Vermignon, Odessa Young and Parker Posey. The eight-episode series, created by Antonio Campos, debuts on HBO Max on May 6 with three episodes, followed by one new episode each week thereafter. Watch the trailer below.

EXECS

Eric Fischman has joined OS Studios, the gaming and entertainment creative agency, as head of creative. In this role, Fischman will oversee brand marketing, content and broadcasting for OS clients. Fischman joins the agency after having spent four years at Activision Blizzard, where he served as a broadcast and content producer, working on esports gaming titles such as “Overwatch” and “Call of Duty.”

Estrella Media has named Pepe Garza, a longtime radio programmer and television personality, as the head of content development and A&R for the company’s new music division, named Estrella Media Music Entertainment. He will also serve as executive producer, digital audio. Garza will also continue as a judge on the EstrellaTV series “Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento,” in addition to serving as executive producer of Estrella Media’s regional Mexican music awards show, “Premios de la Radio.” In the new role, Garza will scout new talent to sign to the company’s label and publishing arm, in addition to helping to develop the next generation of Latin music stars.

STREAMING

Amazon Prime Video today announced a deal with the WNBA’s Seattle Storm. Prime Video will become the Storm’s official streamer, making it one of the first to hold local broadcast rights with a WNBA team. The company said that approximately 30 Storm games will be available to Prime Video subscribers throughout Washington state. The Storm season begins on May 6, with Rush Media producing each game.