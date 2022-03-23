Paramount Plus Unveils Official Trailer for ‘The Godfather’ Origins Series ‘The Offer’ (TV News Roundup)

Paramount Plus has released the official trailer for “The Offer,” the upcoming drama miniseries that chronicles the making of “The Godfather.”

Set in the early 1970s, “The Offer” stars Miles Teller as Albert S. Ruddy, who is hired as the producer for the film adaptation of the best-selling novel “The Godfather,” written by Mario Puzo (played by Patrick Gallo). While the series faces typical behind the scenes tension between its director Francis Ford Coppola (Dan Fogler) and producing team, the filming grows more complicated when mob boss Joe Colombo (Giovanni Ribisi) signs on to help assist in the production. In addition to Teller, Gallo, Fogler and Ribisi, the series will also star Matthew Goode, Juno Temple, Burn Gorman and Colin Hanks.

The trailer shows Teller as Ruddy as he assembles the creative team for the film and battles with producers, only for the involvement of the mob to cause the making of the film to begin imitating the tone of the film itself. Also making a cameo in the trailer: Framed issues of Daily Variety.

“I won’t judge you if you need to walk away from this,” Teller says to Temple during an emotional moment during the trailer. “I’m not running away either,” she replies.

“The Offer” is written by Michael Tolkin, who is best known for the Hollywood satire film “The Player.” Several episodes will be directed by “Rocketman” filmmaker Dexter Fletcher. The two executive produce alongside the real-life Ruddy, as well as Leslie Greif, Dalia Ibelhauptaite and Nikki Toscano. The miniseries is produced by Paramount Television Studios.

The first three episodes of “The Offer” will stream April 28. The rest of the ten-episode miniseries will stream weekly. Watch the full trailer below.

Also in today’s TV news:

PRODUCTION

Roku has ordered seven episodes of a new scripted comedy series, “Slip,” created and written by Zoe Lister-Jones, who also directs. “Slip” follows Lister-Jones starring as Mae Cannon, a woman in her 30s that finds herself unsatisfied in an overall good marriage. As Mae goes on a journey through parallel universes, she enters new relationships and tries to find her way back to her partner and herself. Boat Rocker serves as the studio on the project along with TeaTime Pictures, founded by Dakota Johnson and Ro Donnelly, with Katie O’Connell, all of whom serve as EPs. “Slip” is TeaTime Pictures’ first TV series to go into production. Ivan Schneeberg, David Fortier and Nick Nantell executive produce for Boat Rocker. The series will begin production in April 2022 in Toronto and will be available on The Roku Channel in the U.S. and Canada.

TRAILERS

Lifetime dropped the trailer for “The Bad Seed Returns.” The sequel to 2018’s “The Bad Seed” with Rob Lowe sees Mckenna Grace returning to the role of Emma, who is living a normal life after the death of her father, but as she lives with her aunt (Michelle Morgan), her dark behaviors are bubbling just under the surface. Grace is EP alongside her parents, Ross and Crystal Burge. Mark Wolper also EPs alongside Barbara Marshall, who also wrote on the film alongside Grace and Ross. The cast includes Ella Dixon, Benjamin Ayers and Patty McCormack, who was Oscar-nominated for the 1956 version of the film. The film premieres on Memorial Day, May 30 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. “The Bad Seed Returns” is produced for Lifetime by The Wolper Organization, Horizon Scripted Television Inc. and Front Street Productions. Watch the full trailer below.

CASTING

Disney Plus announced that Emmy nominee Margaret Cho (“Good on Paper”) will join the cast of the Disney Plus original romantic comedy film “Prom Pact.” Cho will play Ms. Chen, a sarcastic and funny counselor who helps Mandy (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) as she tries to get into Harvard. Australian actor Blake Draper will star as high school athlete Graham Lansing, alongside Monique Green (“Big Shot”) as the popular cheerleader LaToya. Also in the cast are Arica Himmel (“Mixed-ish”) and Jason Sakaki (“Devil in Ohio”) as Mandy’s close friends Zenobia and Charles; David S. Jung (“Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.”) as her dad, Tom; and Milo Manheim as her best friend, Ben. “Prom Pact” is currently in production in Vancouver for a spring 2023 premiere on Disney Plus. Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Julie Bowen and Rachael Field are executive producers on “Prom Pact” and Anya Adams directs the film, which was written by Anthony Lombardo.

EXECS

Independent studio Sister, which has produced shows including “Chernobyl” and “Landscapers,” has expanded its team with seven new executive hires. Ilda Diffley, Joanna Korshak, and John-Eric Capps will join as vice presidents, development; Samantha Thomas will join in the role of vice president, physical production; Erica Goldberger as vice president of content strategy and operations; and Alexandra Lee-Capps as senior vice president of culture. Aladdin El-Kadi also joins as manager of development.

DEALS

Spanish-language media and content company TelevisaUnivision has struck a first-look deal with Propagate Fuego to produce original scripted and unscripted content for ViX Plus, the company’s new subscription-based streaming service that is slated to launch in the second half of this year. Per the agreement, TelevisaUnivision will have exclusive first-look rights to all content developed by Propagate Fuego, the recently launched Spanish-language division of Propagate. The deal also includes a development fund. Propagate chairman and co-CEO Ben Silverman will serve as EP on all projects developed and produced under the deal. Propagate Fuego is run by Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Isabel San Vargas, Catalina Ramirez, Rodney Ferrell, and Cyrus Farrokh.

PARTNERSHIPS

The U.S. Soccer Foundation announced that NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises will be the organization’s first Spanish-language media partner. Through this partnership, Telemundo will support the foundation’s signature Soccer for Success program, which provides free or low-cost soccer programs during and after school at more than 250 sites around the country. To build excitement among fans for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Telemundo will also team up with the Foundation to host a Soccer for Success celebrations in across the country, including in Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, Houston, Chicago, Boston, and Orlando. “We are delighted to welcome Telemundo as our official Spanish-language media partner,” said Ed Foster-Simeon, president and CEO of the U.S. Soccer Foundation. “Far too many children don’t have access to safe places to play or affordable soccer programs that can help them develop critical life skills and healthy habits. This partnership with Telemundo will help us continue to expand our programs nationwide and bring more supporters to our cause.”