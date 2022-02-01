‘The Offer’ Trailer: Miles Teller Stars in Making-Of ‘The Godfather’ Limited Series

Miles Teller is ready to make an offer that Paramount Pictures can’t refuse in the first trailer for the upcoming limited series “The Offer.” The 10-episode limited series centers on famous Hollywood producer Albert S. Ruddy and his attempts to get an adaptation of Mario Puzo’s gangster classic off the ground at Paramount. “The Offer” joins “Yellowstone” prequel “1883” as one of Paramount Plus’ big new event series this year.

Teller stars as Ruddy, replacing the originally-cast Armie Hammer in the role. The supporting cast includes Matthew Goode as Robert Evans, Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola, Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn, Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus and Patrick Gallo as Mario Puzo.

“The Offer” comes from “Escape from Dannemora” and “The Player” writer Michael Tolkin and is also written and executive produced by Nikki Toscano (“Hunters”). In addition to Tolkin and Toscano, two-time Oscar winner Ruddy, Teller, Russell Rothberg and Leslie Greif serve as executive producers on the series alongside Dexter Fletcher (“Rocketman”), who directed the first block of the series.

“The Offer” is set to make its world premiere Thursday, April 28 on Paramount Plus. The series’ first three episodes will launch on premiere day. Following the premiere, the remaining seven episodes will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays. “The Offer” will also premiere exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers in Canada, Latin America, The Nordics and Australia.

Watch the first official trailer for “The Offer” in the video post below.